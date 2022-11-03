After spending the spring trying to dodge wet tracks, the trade-off for Luke Price is now the worst gate.
Jamaea's campaign started full of promise with a driving second in the Toy Show Quality behind Zapateo and a game fourth off a more positive ride in the Theo Marks.
She was only two lengths off Nimalee when eighth in the Golden Pendant, then was freshened five weeks before heading to Melbourne for her first look at the Flemington straight on rain-affected going.
Now Brock Ryan faces the challenge of navigating Jamaea from the back of the field from barrier 12, trying to catch expected leaders Expat and $3 favourite Electric Girl.
"We'll have no choice but to go back, but that's all in Brocky's hands now," Price said.
"We'll ride for luck, we just have to hope Expat might roll along up front and give us a good shot at them late.
"It's not ideal, but I'm just happy we've got a proper dry track to hopefully see her best."
Rosehill is rated a Good 4 with clear skies to come for Saturday.
Price had considered a shot at the $1 million The Hunter but will instead send her to the paddock after the Rosehill run.
Jamaea had an early bumping duel with eventual winner Argentia at Flemington, trying to track the same run in the Group 3 Rising Fast Stakes (1200m).
But she stuck to her task admirably late, beaten less than 2.5 lengths despite finishing eighth on a Soft 7.
While some horses struggle to adjust to straight racing, Price was encouraged enough to return one day.
"I was really happy with the horse, it was just a pity the rain followed us down there," Price said.
"The winner gave us a couple of big shoves there early and she isn't a big filly, so that didn't help, especially when she had to stay to the middle where the better ground was back on the inside.
"But that was her first look down there and she handled it well, I wouldn't be afraid to take her back down [the straight] again.
"She deserves to win a major race."
Meanwhile, Price believes Verbek is well placed to take out Saturday's Midway Handicap at Rosehill.
The four-year-old gelding was second to Adios Steve over the same trip two starts back, before running fifth in the Jungle Juice Cup at Newcastle last time.
"He's got a good gate, gets in well at the weights in a really open Midway," Price said.
"He's performed well at Rosehill without winning, so he should run up to his best."
Tommy Berry is aboard Either Oar, now trained by Ross McConville after the death of well-respected Kembla Grange trainer Gwenda Markwell, and is $5 favourite in the Midway.
It's the first race on the Rosehill card, jumping at 12.25pm.
