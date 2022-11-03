Illawarra Mercury
Indiana Dos Santos shines for Matildas' U-15 side

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Indiana (left) and her sister Jynaya have both been signed for Sydney FC this season. Picture by Mark Dos Santos

The future of women's football in Shellharbour is bright following a sensational showing from Indiana Dos Santos, who captained and scored for the Matildas U-15 side in a 1-1 draw with Korea Republic.

