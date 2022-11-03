The future of women's football in Shellharbour is bright following a sensational showing from Indiana Dos Santos, who captained and scored for the Matildas U-15 side in a 1-1 draw with Korea Republic.
The match, which was played in Burleigh Heads, was part of a three match series against South Korea.
After going down 3-1 against the same opposition a few days prior, the Young Matildas put on a much better showing with the side creating a number of chances, particularly in the first half.
The result itself was justification of improvement in the team.
The Young Matildas took the lead mid-way through the first half following Dos Santos' strike. It was a sensational hit from the Shellharbour junior as she turned on a dime at the top of the 18-yard box and struck the ball into the top left corner of the goal.
The 14-year-old even had another chance in the first half where she beat her defender on the top of the box and was only thwarted by a smart save with the legs from the Korean goalkeeper.
South Korea hit back with a long-range strike of their own immediately after Dos Santos' goal and the scores remained 1-1 at full-time.
Dos Santos and the Young Matildas will next be in action on Friday night.
It caps off a stellar few months for Dos Santos, who was picked up by current A-League Women's premiers Sydney FC on a scholarship contract this season alongside Anika Stajcic, the daughter of former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic.
It has been a breakout year for both Dos Santos sisters, with Indiana's sister Jynaya also signed for Sydney FC this season. Jynaya recently represented the Young Matildas at the FIFA Under-20s Women's World Cup, and was called up to Australian under 23s team for the AFF Women's Championships in July.
The A-League Women's season begins this month, with Sydney FC's first match away to Adelaide. The side will be looking to go one better following two grand final losses in the past two seasons, both against Melbourne Victory.
Western United will join the competition for the first time this season.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
