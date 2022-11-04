Transport for NSW says it is working with service providers on their proposals to install new mobile phone towers along the South Coast train line as Illawarra passengers contend with patchy coverage on their commutes to and from Sydney.
The national black spot database identifies several problem areas along the railway connecting Wollongong to Sydney, including Coalcliff, Stanwell Park, Otford, Helensburgh and Waterfall.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said Sydney Trains was supporting proposals to install towers at Waterfall, Loftus and Coledale.
This support includes facilitating rail corridor access for site investigations, leasing sites to mobile carriers, helping with technical feasibility investigations, arranging track possessions for third-party works, and providing site access for maintenance.
"The New Intercity Fleet will be WiFi enabled," the spokesperson added.
"NSW TrainLink is currently reviewing the service options available."
A plan for a base station at Coalcliff, funded under the first round of the federal government's Mobile Black Spot Program, has been cancelled due to Telstra being unable to reach an agreement with landowners.
But another base station at Waterfall, funded under the program's fifth round, is scheduled for completion by mid-2023.
However, it is understood that the topography and Royal National Park lying between Wollongong and Sydney present some challenges when it comes to mobile coverage.
"I encourage all stakeholders including Transport for NSW, NSW Parks, councils and carriers to work collaboratively to deliver connectivity on major transport routes, especially through coordinated long-term planning," federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said.
Ms Rowland said the federal government had designated $1.1 billion to a regional and rural communications plan, which would improve mobile coverage in regional areas.
But the minister did not specify whether there were plans to improve coverage along the Wollongong-Sydney rail line.
One commuter and Telstra user who travels between Wollongong and Sydney multiple times a week told the Mercury there was "terrible" to no internet coverage (and often no phone coverage) from Stanwell Park to Helensburgh, and, minimal coverage from that point to Waterfall.
Better mobile coverage or WiFi availability on trains would make a real difference to his productivity, he said, meaning he could arrive at work later because he could begin working on the train.
He said all his work was done through documents on the cloud, so if he wanted to work on the train it meant planning ahead, transferring everything to his computer and transferring it back when he arrived at work or home, or not working at all during the portion of the trip when coverage was patchy.
Another frequent commuter, Austin Jackson, said coverage was patchy between Austinmer and Helensburgh, while there was a black spot from the middle of the national park to Engadine.
This meant people did have to plan ahead or do something that required no internet, he said, but it was not something that caused him issues.
"I think it's a nice change ad helps people switch off for a moment and enjoy the beautiful view through the national park or look out at the ocean," Mr Jackson said.
He believed it was more important to have "a faster or more efficient route instead of making a longer trip more convenient".
Meanwhile, the Jamberoo area has been announced as one of 54 target locations under the government's Mobile Black Spot Program's $40 million improving mobile coverage round.
