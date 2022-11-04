'Young and regional' a commendable series, Letters, November 5, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
'Young and regional' a commendable series, Letters to the Editor, November 5, 2022

November 5 2022 - 4:00am
Becoming a grandparent made me sit up and take more notice of climate change. The worldwide protests by young people made the point loud and clear, with articulate passionate voices, that we need to do more. Sadly, a few political leaders told the kids to go back to school.

