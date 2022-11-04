'Young and regional' a commendable series, Letters, November 5, 2022

Becoming a grandparent made me sit up and take more notice of climate change. The worldwide protests by young people made the point loud and clear, with articulate passionate voices, that we need to do more. Sadly, a few political leaders told the kids to go back to school.
Eight young Australians responded by taking the environment minister to court over duty of care. They won but then lost on appeal. Climate anxiety became a real thing. A 2021 survey of 16-25-year-olds found that more than three-quarters of young Australians were "frightened" for the future due to climate change. Since then, Australia has had record rainfall and flooding.
After coping with COVID, over a million of the young protesters became voters and participated in a change to a more 'climate-friendly' government, although in some electorates, notable sceptics like Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan were returned.
So, the "Young & Regional Our Climate Future" series in your newspaper giving voice to young Australians is timely and commendable. Their first stories are positive and hopeful, truly uplifting. The series should be sent to every politician's inbox.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Adrian Devlin's negative rants about both Chris Bowen and renewable energy need some substantiation if they are to be believed ("We need fossil fuels", Illawarra Mercury, 2/11).
CSIRO's recent GenCost report "confirms wind and solar with storage are the cheapest sources of electricity in Australia".
Although it has provided our energy sources for decades, Devlin's beloved "coal-fired electricity system" has now had its day. Coal is polluting the air we breathe and the atmosphere we need to survive.
A sensible, timely and fair transformation of our grid to clean energy sources is in our best economic, health and environmental interests.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Adrian Devlin (Mercury, November 2) claims that the state and federal politicians "are destroying the coal-fired electricity system that has served us so well and made us so rich and comfortable". No mention at all as to why we are abandoning fossil fuel as an energy source - climate change. It simply can't be ignored or dismissed.
As is said, "if you don't adapt you will die". The threat to the very existence of future generations of human beings depends upon this adaptability. Money counts for nothing in a dead world. We don't live in economy, welive in a society. And that society exists at the pleasure of a veryfragile environment. Our priorities should be obvious.
Geoff Mooney, Lake Illawarra
