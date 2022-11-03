A Warrawong man has admitted to forcing his way inside a woman's house and attacking her with her own phone, before running off with the CCTV hard drive installed at her address.
Kyle John Tilley, 23, entered guilty pleas to aggravated break and enter a dwelling with intent to intimidate, common assault and larceny in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Agreed facts tendered to the court reveal the woman was at her home in Berkeley, sleeping in the living room on the evening of May 22. She awoke when Tilley banged on the front door while yelling "open the f---ing door".
The woman dozed off but when she heard another noise, said "I'm coming" and opened the door.
Tilley stormed inside, in breach of the apprehended violence order in place to protect the woman, and said "Give me your f---ing phone".
She refused, but Tilley grabbed it from her and demanded she provide the passcode. When she did not comply, he hit her twice to the face with her phone and walked out.
Tilley returned shortly after and grabbed the CCTV hard drive from a wall of the house and left again.
The woman then went to stay with a friend, and was too scared to contact police however a few days later, she reported the incident to Lake Illawarra police.
Officers were unable to locate Tilley and an arrest warrant was issued. He handed himself into Wollongong police station on June 2.
Tilley appeared before the court by video link from jail on Wednesday where Magistrate Claire Girotto committed him for sentence.
He will appear before Wollongong District Court on November 25 where a date for sentencing will be set.
If you need help, please contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.