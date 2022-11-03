Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Nowra Bridge Project scheduled to open to traffic in late January, according to Gareth Ward

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cars are set to be travelling across the new Nowra Bridge by late January 2023, according to suspended State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.