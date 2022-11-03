A series of free motorcycle safety workshops will begin this weekend, as data reveals over one-fifth of crashes in the Shellharbour area involve motorbikes.
The first Survive the Ride workshop will take place at the Shellharbour Civic Centre on Saturday, November 12, with the aim of equipping riders with the skills to manage common challenges, correct riding posture for each type of bike, and reducing personal risks.
Participants will receive a high-visibility vest, Centre for Road Safety educational material, snacks and beverages.
NSW Centre for Road Safety figures show there were 680 motorcyclist crashes between Helensburgh and Bega from 2016 to 2020.
These resulted in 308 people getting seriously injured, and 19 deaths.
Motorcycle crashes in this area represent 11.5 per cent of all crashes, but in Shellharbour this figure is 20.6 per cent.
Wollongong will host a Survive the Ride workshop at Wollongong Library on March 4 next year, while events are also planned for Nowra, Dalmeny and Bega in future.
Shellharbour City Council is coordinating the workshops.
"These workshops are an opportunity to learn or refresh your safety skills, spread awareness and encourage others you know to play a part in addressing this important issue," mayor Chris Homer said.
The Survive the Ride Association of NSW is an organisation promoting motorcyclist safety.
Saturday's workshop runs from 11am to 1pm.
To register for a workshop, click here.
