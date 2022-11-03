Winning over neighbour with cheesecake just one story in new video campaign

Not long after the Baileys moved into their Barrack Point home, a guy stuck his head over the back fence to say "I'm your neighbour, but I'm not going to be your friend".
That was Cookie, and for Lisa Bailey, it sounded like a challenge so she sought to win him over - starting with sending the kids round with cheesecake.
"I like to think we could have been good friends and neighbours because he lives right next door," Ms Bailey said.
"I understood that probably he's not had a good experience with the previous neighbour, I would imagine, and I didn't want to have him to have to feel that way about us, because that's not what we're like."
In the end, the family won him over; though Cookie didn't tell them that himself. His adult children came round one day to say how much he - and they - appreciated the Baileys looking out for him.
And sending over the cheesecake too.
The story of Cookie and the Baileys is one of five videos chosen to launch the We Are Shellharbour campaign.
An initiative of Shellharbour City Council, the six-month campaign is designed to raise awareness of the successes in the community.
"It's an initiative that we brought in that basically celebrates the good in our community," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said.
"The people, the places, the events and the initiatives that make us who we are as a city and the great place it is to live."
Mayor Homer also appears in one of the videos, telling his story about the campaign to save Killalea.
He was aware there might be a perception that he was promoting himself but noted that it wasn't his idea, he was asked to take part.
"I can understand it if I put it forward that you should tell my story and I was putting a motion about it to council," he said. "That would be a different story but the whole initiative was brought to me."
Lisa was hoping that her family's video - and the others - will show people "that there is good in the world".
"It doesn't take much to put a smile on someone's face every day," she said.
"It may be a hello, maybe a smile - might even be a slice of cake.
"I think it's important that we don't lose that old-fashioned neighbourhood feeling that we care for one another."
