Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All the pictures from the Local Business Awards Illawarra and South Coast 2022

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Fairy Meadow bakery famous for it's delicious treats was crowned Business of the Year at the 2022 Local Business Awards Illawarra and South Coast in front of a 500-strong crowd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.