A Fairy Meadow bakery famous for it's delicious treats was crowned Business of the Year at the 2022 Local Business Awards Illawarra and South Coast in front of a 500-strong crowd.
Pasticceria Massimo Papa took the top prize in the event held at the Fraternity Club and business owner Massimo Papa thanked is family in an emotional tribute on Wednesday night. The family firm also took the prize for best Bakery/Cake Business earlier in the night.
Sidney Curran from Curran Plumbing and Electrical in Albion Park stole the award for Business Person of the Year and Miss Arda based in Kiama won best restaurant with the entire young crew behind the enterprise taking to the stage.
Awards were given out in 32 categories including Best Fashion, Fitness Services, Jewellery Store, Pharmacy and Dance Studio. The event was organised by Precedent Productions with support from Commonweath Bank, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing.
"The award's evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and of course, celebration," managing director of Precedent Productions Steve Loe said. "I would like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the awards every year," he added.
Full list of winners
