Brent Peter Kelly's mother had no idea the positive impact her "larger than life" son had on the Illawarra community, until she received an outpouring support from people she had never met.
"It was just overwhelming," Jenny Kelly said.
And now she wants a permanent fixture set up in Wollongong to honour him.
"Brent has a gum tree and a lemon tree planted down in Osborne Park, I'm hoping a park bench could go there so people could sit and remember him there," Jenny said.
"With a little plaque that encourages people to sit and reflect, with one of his taglines 'Have fun, be happy' on it.
"It would be a nice way to recognise him."
Affectionately known as Big Red, Brent died peacefully in his sleep two months ago while holidaying with family.
The 37-year-old was known for greeting walkers on the Blue Mile at North Wollongong at the top of his voice, saying hello to anyone who passed by.
"Being with Brent out there everyday, I always wondered if they were uncomfortable when he said hello, but they were always happy to say it back," Jenny said.
"They were the sort of people he touched everyday."
The news of his passing shocked the community, especially those in the Wollongong music scene who would often see Big Red in the crowd, extending his support to bands who took to local stages.
Hundreds turned out to Big Red's wake in September, with members of some of his favourite rock bands Step-Panther and Hockey Dad insisting to perform there in his honour.
"I couldn't believe how many people were there," Jenny said.
Jenny was touched by the many who came forward to share their memories of her son, with many businesses like the harbourside cafe Levendi and Cuts on Kembla barber he frequented putting framed pictures of him on their walls since.
She thanked all who donated generously to an online fundraiser set up by his friend and support worker Joshua Kipp after his passing.
Brent was also known for wearing his 'uniform' wherever he went, consisting of red shorts, and a logo he made and would order to be printed on hats and t-shirts.
It was suggested to Jenny by a friend that she sell his leftover uniforms, seeing as he always bought bands' merchandise at gigs to support them.
"We did that, and within half an hour, they were all sold and we raised $14,000," she said.
Jenny hopes to put this money towards a sustainable park bench for Big Red - suited to him as he was a passionate environmental activist since a young age.
"I'd love to be able to do that, but we've got to now find the right process through council to start."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
