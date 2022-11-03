Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Big Red's mum wants permanent fixture to honour Wollongong's most jovial character

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Kelly wants a park bench set up to honour her son, Big Red, who was loved by many in the Wollongong community. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Brent Peter Kelly's mother had no idea the positive impact her "larger than life" son had on the Illawarra community, until she received an outpouring support from people she had never met.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.