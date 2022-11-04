Illawarra pet owners warned as serum dries up as tick numbers boom

Pet owners and parents alike are being warned to take precautions as an increase in the tick population combines with a nationwide shortage of anti-tick toxin serum at veterinary clinics.
Paralysis ticks common in bushy areas on the east coast of Australia are multiplying after rainy conditions followed by warm weather has allowed their numbers to boom.
Ticks can be a threat to humans, with symptoms ranging from swelling and irritation in mild cases, to the potential for anaphylaxis in extreme cases where people have allergies.
But the threat to household pets is perhaps more pronounced, given their inability to communicate in words and vulnerability to ticks' toxin.
Add to this the fact Australia is experiencing a severe shortage in anti-tick toxin serum which is expected to last two weeks, and it's a clear time for extra vigilance.
Wollongong veterinarian Dr Joe Lee from Greencross Vets said he had noticed a surge in tick cases in recent weeks compared with the same time last year.
"There had been a steady decline or stabilisation over the past few years, but I'd say for this year there's definitely more [from] my experience," he said.
"The rain, humidity and warmth does promote tick population and exposure.
"The last six weeks it's been constant - there's pretty much a tick case at Fairy Meadow hospital always. As one goes out, one comes in."
With possums and bandicoots the main vectors - transport - for ticks, living away from the bush was no guarantee of avoiding a bite.
"The bushier the riskier, along the coast," Dr Lee said.
"But ticks can be caught anywhere. I have clients who say 'I live in an apartment, I don't go anywhere near the bush' ... but miraculously come in with a tick. So that does happen.
"But escarpment, bush are more likely."
Vets have a range of preventative medicine that is highly effective.
"It's virtually a preventable disease," Dr Lee said. "If they're on a good regime, whether it's a monthly, three-monthly or six-monthly prevention, they are excellent.
"But you must use it as directed. Especially the monthlies, they've got to be done on the dot. Being a week late can expose you to a week of susceptibility. You must be diligent."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
