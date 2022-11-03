Spotlight, Anaconda and more heading to Albion Park Rail site

Spotlight, Anaconda and Supercheap Auto could be among 10 new outlets coming to Albion Park Rail.
Construction work has begun on a Colden Drive block that runs north-south, just to west of the Bunnings store along the Princes Highway.
While the development - tagged Park Central - has been approved by Shellharbour City Council, a modification request has been lodged to allow changes to signage, parking and other aspects of the site.
"The majority of the changes include minor amendments to the internal layout and elevations of the units, a minor shifting the size of unit 10 and the cafe, and updating the colour schedule proposed, in addition to other minor changes," the modification request stated.
In that modification request are drawings of the site which show a Spotlight store as well as Anaconda and Supercheap Auto outlets.
In the case of Spotlight and Anaconda - both owned by the Spotlight Retail Group - there is only one other outlet in the Illawarra, in the Wollongong CBD.
Also pictured in the artist's impressions are Autobarn, Officeworks and Sydney Tools.
The development will also feature a cafe.
A roundabout at the intersection of Colden Drive and Shandan Circuit is planned to allow entry to the site.
Real estate consultants Knight Frank is looking after the site and its website states that six of the 10 units have already been leased.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.