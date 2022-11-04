A Shell Cove man who smashed a woman's gate and proceeded to harass her by sending 195 text messages and voicemails in one night has admitted to his crimes.
Trent Nathan Gagnuss appeared before Wollongong Local Court earlier this week and pleaded guilty to aggravated break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence, using a carriage service to menace or harass, and possessing a pistol.
In a statement of agreed facts tendered in court, Gagnuss was at his short-term girlfriend's home when she ended the relationship earlier this year.
Gagnuss left shortly after but returned as the woman was attempting to sleep, banging on the door while yelling.
The woman asked Gagnuss to leave, however he continued to yell and called her a "slut" before he walked down the side of the house, removing the screen from her window.
He jumped through the window however left after he was asked, smashing the side gate on his way out. The woman locked the doors and called police.
About 9pm, after Gagnuss left, he continued to harass the woman via text and on Snapchat, WhatsApp and Facebook.
He sent about 195 texts, according to court documents, and left a number of voicemails across a few hours calling her a "s__t" and other profanities.
As police attended the call from the woman, they received a priority call at the same time to attend Gagnuss' address after a neighbour heard objects being thrown around inside the house.
Police became aware the call was linked to the earlier incident and shortly after midnight, arrived at Gagnuss' address.
Officers used a baton to smash the the front door to gain entry and arrested Gagnuss, who was seen from outside the house yelling and stumbling.
As a result of speaking with the woman, Gagnuss' home was searched and police found a black box in the bottom of the fridge labelled 'This Product is a Toy'.
Police opened the box and seized a black Glock-style air gun. Gagnuss did not hold a firearms licence or permit. A swab taken from the gun's grip plates matched his DNA.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Claire Girotto committed Gagnuss for sentence and said his bail was continued.
He will receive a date for his sentence in Wollongong District Court on December 2.
If you need help, please contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
