Young Illawarra locals braved the elements on Thursday night to call for transformative climate action to safeguard their future.
The group are part of The Tomorrow Movement - young people campaigning for climate justice - who say a climate jobs guarantee from government is what's needed to limit the impacts of climate change.
Tomorrow Movement organiser Jack Simmons camped out overnight during the 24-hour protest outside the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
As a young person who sees his future threatened, the 26-year-old said there is no option left but to campaign for change himself.
"Locally here, we're seeing the impacts of fires and floods - the science is pretty clear that we can expect more extreme weather events in the warming climate," Mr Simmons said.
Like many young people, the prospect of raising kids in a world that's already threatened by climate change, or watching his friends and family raise their children, is something that propelled him to activism.
Mr Simmons said part of a climate jobs guarantee means Wollongong needs to transition away from the industries it's been built on, to industries that align with a renewable future.
The group met with Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes on Tuesday, who said she supports the need for local industries to adapt to a renewable future.
"My position has been clear from the first day of my campaign - I want action on climate change that reduces emissions and creates jobs locally."
Ms Byrnes said she is committed to "working to get as many employment opportunities in new and existing industries as we can for our region and making sure that our local people have the skills they need for work locally."
While Mr Simmons said he feels heard to some extent by government, he'll keep joining the call from young people for swift action to limit the affects of the climate crisis.
"A government who continues to invest in fossil fuel projects can't be listening that closely," he said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
