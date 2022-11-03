The arts have long been celebrated in the Illawarra, and art lovers are certainly spoilt for choice.
We have put together a list of seven of the best art showcases in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven during November, from carefully curated exhibitions to an art prize and even an inaugural art trail.
Paradise Circus
This exhibition at the Egg & Art gallery in Wollongong features the work of Julia Flanagan.
Flanagan's paintings and sculptures are intricately linked. Her drawings sometimes begin as plans for sculptures before emerging as paintings, while her sculptures, which are elevated on specifically designed plinths, are constructed from wood, before painting and drawing add another dimension.
The Paradise Circus series started with sketches Flanagan did last year while home schooling. Time constraints saw her create sketches smaller than half the size of an A4 sheet of paper so she could work quickly.
To find shape, she looked to aspects of everyday life in her home studio and found form from architecture and design. One painting references a favourite chair.
The award-winning artist previously collaborated with textile and fashion brand Gorman. This is her third solo exhibition and Egg & Dart.
Details: Paradise Circus, Egg & Art gallery in Wollongong, until Saturday, November 12.
Year 10 visual arts students from Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts will showcase a collection of their works at Project Contemporary Art Space, Wollongong, this month.
The collection was curated by Saxon Reynolds.
Details: Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts' Year 10 Visual Arts Collective Exhibition, Project Contemporary Art Space, Wollongong, until November 13.
Fern Street Gallery, Gerringong, is hosting this group exhibition by Alexandra Strong, Kerry Bruce, Janet Cheetham and Ann Rayment.
The four artists have come together to showcase a selection of artworks with the common thread being a love for the shades of pink.
Details: Shades of Pink, Fern Street Gallery, Gerringong, November 2-13.
This Wollongong Art Gallery exhibition has been curated by Alinta Maguire and opens November 3.
The exhibition features a gathering of First Nations' voices, conveying the many languages of Country, including land, sea, culture, custodianship and healing from colonial and ecological destruction.
The diverse collection of work on display has been gathered from across Australia and includes paintings on both bark and canvas, print, photography, and sculpture.
Details: Languages of the Land - Works from the Collection, Wollongong Art Gallery, November 3-March 28, 2023.
The winners of the Bryan and Robyn Carr Arts Prize will be unveiled at the grand opening of the exhibition at Red Point Arts, Port Kembla, on November 11 from 6pm-8pm.
First prize is $1000 and the chance to hold an exhibition at the gallery in 2023. There are also second and third prizes of $600 and $400.
All the prize money was donated by Katinka Dineen in memory of her father and his wife, who were generous supporters of the gallery. You can also meet the artists at at event on Saturday, November 12, from 2pm-4pm.
Details: The Bryan and Robyn Carr Arts Prize and Exhibition, Red Point Arts, Port Kembla, November 11-20.
There are currently 4 million children affected by the Syrian refugee crisis.
A new exhibition at Art Arena Gallery, Wollongong, is raising awareness and money for the cause.
DISPLACED is not just an exhibition but a chance to raise money for UNICEF to purchase basic living supplies, such as food, water, medical aid, clothing, tents, sheets, blankets, towels, toilets, education and trauma counselling.
Money will be raised though donations made at the gallery during the exhibition, and 10 per cent of the purchase price of artworks sold will also be donated.
Details: DISPLACED, Art Arena Gallery, Wollongong, opening Friday, November 14.
The inaugural Northern Illawarra Art Trail will see more than 30 artists open their studios to the public on the weekend of November 19-20.
The art trail will stretch from Helensburgh in the north to Thirroul to the south, and the public is invited to come along and explore the studios during the two-day event.
Organisers said artists would showcase a range of arts, ranging from abstract to realism in oils, acrylics and watercolours, prints, photography and ceramics.
Restaurants and cafes will also join the art trail.
Details: Northern Illawarra Art Trail, various locations, November 19-20, 10am-3pm daily. For more information click here
This exhibition at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, features the work of Gina Kalabishis.
Memento - Pictures of You (After the Cure) includes personal works depicting the artist's loving relationship with this land and its inhabitants, which were completed during three years in residence at Bundanon Trust and the Shoalhaven region.
The exhibition consists of paintings and works on paper and combinations of 'free style' Australian ikebana landscape arrangements with fauna, are predominately feature the loving pair of Gang Gang cockatoos that visited her daily in Tapitallee.
Kalabishis initially planned to to create works of the Shoalhaven river. However, these visions shifted to nostalgic mementos of the romantic landscapes she walked and ran, stopping to gather foliage for arrangements under the watchful eyes of its inhabitants.
Details: Memento - Pictures of You, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Nowra, until November 26.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
