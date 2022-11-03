Fertility doctor's sudden departure a 'confidential, professional decision'

Well-known Wollongong fertility doctor David Greening has spoken further about his departure from The Fertility Centre, where he has worked since 2015.
Dr Greening announced his departure from the IVF Australia clinic last week, via social media, saying he was moving on to the "next chapter" in his professional life.
"I'm sorry to go, sorry for the sudden changes but have to go with future endeavours to pursue," he said.
"I leave with a great sense of pride of what we accomplished and that's a really good feeling."
Responding to his patients, who expressed their shock at his sudden departure from the clinic, he described the move as "a challenge" and something that "does hurt"
On Thursday, he contacted the Mercury to elaborate.
"The decision to end ties with The Fertility Centre is not 'shrouded in mystery'," he said.
"The reason for my departure is a professional decision and confidential in nature.
"Neither The Fertility Centre or I are at liberty to discuss the circumstances... I posted on social media as a courtesy to my patients and chose my public words carefully."
Mr Greening told the Mercury he did not want his patients to think he was terminated.
"A lot going on and one day it will all be clear what happened to me," he wrote on his Facebook post.
"For now the sun's rising and I intend to seize this day."
The fertility specialist was one of the founding members of the The Fertility Centre - which is run by IVF Australia and part of the Virtus Health Group - when it opened in 2015.
A Virtus Health spokesperson confirmed Mr Greening's departure but would not elaborate as to why.
"We can confirm Dr David Greening no longer works at IVF Australia's Wollongong clinic, The Fertility Centre," the spokesperson said.
"We wish David every success in his future endeavours."
Dr Greening will join Fertility First's Wollongong satellite clinic and has assured patients they can contact his private rooms for assistance.
"I realise change is not easy, but sometimes when groups don't align in their directions one has to undertake new endeavours," he said. "I am."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
