Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Three cars crash under Mt Keira Rd overpass

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three cars crashed in West Wollongong on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Peter Conran.

Three cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway just past the Mt Keira Road overpass in West Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.