Two car crash under Mt Keira Rd overpass

Two cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway just past the Mt Keira Road overpass in West Wollongong.
Emergency services responded to calls of the crash about 3.45pm on Thursday afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said at this stage, the crash does not appear to be serious with no one injured.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution as a southbound lane on the motorway is impacted.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.