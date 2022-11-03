A Flinders man with links to organised crime and a violent past has been refused bail after allegedly fire bombing his ex-girlfriend's home.
Matthew Thomas Davis, 49, was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, blackmail and five counts of destroy damage property with intent to endanger life.
Police allege that Davis subjected his ex-partner to two years of terror, beginning when the couple shared a flat in southern Sydney.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, on February 12, 2019, the couple began to fight at a shopping centre and continued arguing as they returned to their unit.
There, police allege, David grabbed and pushed the woman, causing her to fall and hit her head on a shower screen door. Davis called an ambulance and paramedics rushed the woman to hospital in a critical condition where she received a number of staples to her head wound to stop the bleeding.
By early 2020, the couple had moved to the Blue Mountains. On January 5, Davis allegedly punched the woman in her face before leaving the unit. Later, he called the woman multiple times telling her he had overdosed before he returned home and passed out.
A year later, Davis moved to an address in Western Sydney, documents state. There, Davis receive a photo of his ex-partner with a male friend which caused Davis to return to the Blue Mountains where he accused the woman of having an affair. Davis then allegedly beat the woman, including punching her in the head and jumping on her, yelling at her that he was going to kill her.
In fear for her life, as Davis allegedly grabbed her by the throat and choked her, the woman grabbed Davis's testicles causing him to let go, before fleeing to the bathroom and telling Davis she was going to call police before he left.
On March 14, 2020, Davis returned to the Blue Mountains unit to collect his things but soon started to yell at the woman. The woman locked herself in the bathroom and called her father who called police.
By the time police arrived, Davis had left.
In May 2021, the woman told Davis their relationship was over and began a new relationship with another man. One night when the man was staying at the woman's unit in the Blue Mountains, Davis arrived at the door and demanded to know who the woman was with. The woman told Davis to leave and called police.
The next night, the man's car that was parked outside the woman's unit had its windscreen smashed.
Davis continued to be in contact with the woman via her aunt and would email her.
On October 23, 2021, the woman received a video from Davis allegedly showing him driving past the Blue Mountains unit and the car that had its windscreen smashed.
In November, the woman sent Davis an email asking if he had smashed the car windscreen, to which David allegedly replied.
"I did not smash his car! ... I want to BASH HIS HEAD IN! But I won't! ... secondly I would burn the F---ING CAR! Not break windows! ... I have silenced my Monster but it still dwells inside."
After this email, Davis sent the woman a series of emails attempting to reconcile and indicate that he had changed. Davis also spoke about his business, a concreting company, and modifications he was making to his car.
"IT's FAST!" Davis wrote. "Changed from 5th to 6th at 245kmh almost ready to join the 300 club."
Later, the emails from Davis allegedly became threatening, including a note to the woman's aunt saying "I will f---ing destroy that entire f---ing house and everything and everyone in it ... the monster well he's about to cut loose."
On December 23, 2021, police documents state CCTV in the Blue Mountains registered a vehicle travelling past the woman's residence. A mobile registered to another man but linked to Davis's PayPal account contacted the woman sending messages that included threatening to stab and abduct the woman.
The messages demanded $25,000 to be paid in three days.
Later that day the same car was located at Picton Road, Wilton and heading south. Police allege Davis bought a jerry can and fuel at Coles Express Yallah and filled up at a 7-Eleven in Dapto at about 10.30pm.
About 1am that night, the woman was in her bedroom when CCTV shows a man who police allege is Davis light two Molotov cocktails and throw them at the second floor of the unit, near the bedroom window.
The Molotov cocktails set the verandah on fire.
Documents state that had the Molotov cocktails broken through the window it is likely the woman and other people who were in the unit at the time would have been seriously injured or killed.
At 1.12am a message comes through from the same number saying "We told you! This is what happens when you threaten people".
Investigators found a lighter at the scene which was swabbed for DNA.
Later analysis revealed two sets of DNA on the lighter. One belonging to Comanchero associate Samiu Tukuafu.
Police asked Tukuafu, who is currently in prison, about this and he told police he was in jail at the time of the alleged firebombing but he had lived with Davis in Avondale.
On November 2, detectives attached to Strike Force Brail arrested Davis at Lake Illawarra Police Station.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, Davis applied for bail.
Davis's lawyer, Feddy Kak said police evidence was circumstantial and that Davis was aware of the year-long investigation and would comply with bail conditions.
"My client is aware he is being investigated, had he wanted to flee he would've fled by now."
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed the evidence was circumstantial, however said this reasoning was not Mr Kak's strongest submission.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said Davis had a well documented history of violence, including a 12 years non-parole period jail sentence for malicious wounding with intent.
Quoting from the court documents, Mr Weaver said the threats matched the alleged crime.
"'I would fire bomb your car, burn your car' then lo and behold that same person is alleged to have firebombed a unit," Mr Weaver said.
Ms Girotto refused bail, with the matter to be next heard in Penrith Local Court in January.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
