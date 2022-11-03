A Dapto man has pleaded guilty to threatening a family and bashing another man on Australia Day this year.
Jack Daniel McGrath, 21, pleaded guilty to extorting a Kanahooka family and being involved in an affray at a man's home in Koonawarra. Separate charges of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were withdrawn.
McGrath and two other men who police are yet to locate, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, arrived at a Lakeside Drive address at 6.17pm on Australia Day this year in a white Toyota Camry.
The group came up to the front of the house and demanded money and threatened one of the people at the address.
CCTV footage captured McGrath saying "Fifteen grand, where's [the victim], get the little b---h out here, he's f--ing out the back."
McGrath told one of the men he's with to go to the rear of the house and McGrath followed, saying "get him out the front, tell him I'm gonna f--ing kill him."
McGrath and his group then left the property, but not before telling those there that their price had increased, with one yelling "thirty grand now brother".
"Come out here, come out here, get him out here, where's the fucking money, sort the money out bra cause you gonna get shanked," one of the group yelled.
That same evening, at 6.32pm, McGrath and his group pulled up at a Koonawarra address. All three got out of the Camry and headed into the lounge room.
There, McGrath and the group demand the two men at the address give them an amount of money that is owed to someone called "Luke". Then, McGrath and his group began punching and elbowing one of the men at the house until he fell to the ground.
All three then continue to beat the man, leaving him in pain and fear of further assaults.
CCTV captured McGrath, wearing a green VB bucket hat and Panthers football shorts, and his co-accused leaving the address. When leaving, McGrath can be seen to have injured his left hand after the ferocity of the assault.
At 4.30am the next morning, police arrested McGrath and the clothing he was wearing during the affray, including a blood-stained t-shirt. Police also found the car McGrath was in and McGrath's red and swollen left index finger was in a makeshift splint.
Following his guilty plea, a date in December was set for McGrath to be sentenced.
