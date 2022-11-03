For years Mark Holder-Keeping would turn up at the Dapto markets, $20 in hand, looking for broken and banged-up musical instruments.
The music teacher would later head home to Kiama with a junky guitar or two, or perhaps a brass instrument, and add it to the mounting collection in his four-car garage, which was once a place for his father to fix up old cars but today has no room for even one.
"You never knew if the market instruments were going to work," he said.
"You'd take them home and find out what the problem was with it, why the person was selling it and you'd fix it and go from there.
"I've still got instruments that I bought thinking I would repair them some day and in the list of priorities they're still not fixed, but potentially one day."
His magnificent collection now includes some 30 guitars, 30 flutes, 30 recorders, 15 brass instruments - one French horn, one euphonium, a tenor horn, five trombones, five trumpets, a flugelhorn and a cornet - 10 violins, marimbas and a stack of drums.
Holder-Keeping loads a selection of these instruments into his van every week to take to schools across the region as part of the In School music program run by the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
The In School team, made up of David Rooney, Jenn Cooke and Holder-Keeping, sets out to get real instruments in children's hands.
Some of the brass instruments Mark finds aren't quite good enough for a school band - maybe the slide's a bit sticky on a trombone or one of the valves doesn't always come up on the trumpet.
Still, they offer primary school kids a chance to get an impression of whether they like that instrument. And the sheer number of instruments means there's enough for every kid to get a go, without fear of breakage.
"I think it's really important that the students understand they don't have to wait until they have a lot of money to buy a really expensive instrument, that there's potential sounds in everything and all it needs is a nice sense of play and fun to really get a lot out of them," Holder-Keeping said.
"As long as it can make a sound, I think it's still worthwhile for people to experience what it's like to hold it and play the sound.
"Sometimes someone will pick up a trumpet and play the trumpet and they go, 'oh, I never knew, but I love the trumpet now that I've felt what it's like to play one'.
"Sometimes you meet an instrument and you fall in love. That was the clarinet for me."
Holder-Keeping started piano lessons at the age of six and would sing in church, but it wasn't until Year 7 when the school offered students the chance to borrow an instrument of their choice that he discovered the instrument he was born to play.
"The very next week I was at church without any lessons, just playing this clarinet, and everyone was so nice that nobody actually told me I was terrible," he said.
"I had no idea what I was doing at all, but the confidence of a king and the skills of a jester."
He quickly got the hang of the woodwind instrument, and went on to study a degree in clarinet under the tutelage of Murray Khouri, the first clarinettist with The London Philharmonic Orchestra.
Once you've got them in a mindset of play, they're no longer thinking 'I can't do this' or 'this is too hard' or 'I'm going to get it wrong.
After graduating, Holder-Keeping became a high school music teacher, but while he had the skills to play and teach most instruments, he struggled with the crowd control and paperwork.
He had a five-year break after his son was born, before snaring a job at the conservatorium about a decade ago. It was here that he discovered that working with primary school kids was more his jam.
"Teaching in high school at any one time, I was never sure if I was going to sink or swim, it just depended on the phase of the moon, the weather and how the kids were feeling as to whether you could win with a class of 30 and in a high school environment," Holder-Keeping said.
"In a primary school, I can see I'm loading kids up with skills so that when they get to high school music, they're going to go 'I can do that and I'm really good at it' and they're going to be noticeably more confident and better.
"I'm so excited to see where they go and what they end up doing."
Inspired by the musical playfulness of Andy Rigby, a major driver of marimba and harp music in Australia, and Linsey Pollak, an instrument maker who will drill holes in a carrot and turn it into a clarinet, Holder-Keeping has set out to bring a real sense of fun to his lessons.
Twice a year, he will hold School of Rock days, setting up electric guitars and a bass, keyboard, microphone and drum kits and letting the kids hit the stage in their best rock-star get-ups to belt out a few songs.
"It's terrible but they look so fabulous they don't care, and they have a lot of fun with it - and in their minds, they were fabulous," Holder-Keeping said.
There's also a parade lesson, where they dress up in colourful clothes and march around the school making noise and talking about the cultural significance of parades for different cultures.
As well as the usual blowing and strumming instruments, Holder-Keeping has created stamping tubes made out of PVC pipes, hilarious squeaking rubber chickens to use "in the middle of a serious tango or a posh piece", Coca-Cola bottle bells, and marimbas on pool noodles in order to appeal to a child's sense of play.
On sunny days he sets up musical stations in the playground, filling one rug with all wooden objects, another with shiny silver things, others with homemade Celtic harps and ukuleles, as well as a tree hung with chimes - all of it designed to allow kids to explore in an unstructured way.
"That's incredibly important because if you're always structuring the learning, the kids can't process what you've told them.
"If I give them a little bit of space, and an opportunity to experiment themselves, quite often they'll then internalise the skills that I've been teaching them in class much more powerfully than if I just constantly tell them what to do.
"Once you've got them in a mindset of play, they're no longer thinking 'I can't do this' or 'this is too hard' or 'I'm going to get it wrong.
"There's no wrong in a game, you just play and if something goes wrong you laugh, whereas with a lot of music, it's very serious and you have to play the right note, so I tend to set up lessons where it sounds good without a lot of expertise and the students feel they can bring a sense of play and have fun with music.
"You see the most amazing outcomes - students that aren't usually high-achieving in other subjects just really achieving high in music and having great self-confidence - and that will actually travel across to other parts of their learning in school.
"It's incredibly rewarding."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.