Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mark Holder-Keeping's magnificent collection of musical instruments

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:00pm, first published November 3 2022 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For years Mark Holder-Keeping would turn up at the Dapto markets, $20 in hand, looking for broken and banged-up musical instruments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.