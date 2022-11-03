Hawks tumble to seventh straight loss to Adelaide in Wollongong

Illawarra will need to produce a resurgence unprecedented in the foundation club's history to stay in the finals race after slumping to a seventh straight loss to Adelaide in Wollongong.
The 96-80 defeat sees their overall ledger drop to 1-8 heading into the FIBA window which seemingly can't come quick enough.
The last time the Hawks fought out of a similar early-season hole was in 2014 under Gordie McLeod where they went 1-6 before ultimately finishing fourth and featuring in the playoffs.
Even with a play-in in place, the current predicament looms as a much tougher task.
Jacob Jackomas' side produced a brief flicker of resistance in the third term, cutting a margin that had been as wide as 15 points to just four.
It was as close as they got, with Sixers big men Robert Franks and Daniel Johnson producing a second-half double act to which the Hawks had no answers.
"We didn't start well. I can't really pinpoint what's going on with the group right now," Jackomas said.
"We looked good all week, everyone was in pretty good spirits. Then we got out to the game and we were just really bad at the beginning of the game, [from] the first two possessions.
"That really set the tempo and and we're not there yet where we can climb it back. It was a valiant effort in the third, but you've got to do something a little more to get over that hump when you go in such a big hole.
"We're in a hole, we've been in a hole for a while. We're trying to get ourselves out of it but as the games go on it just gets worse and worse.
"It's the first time I'd say it was a pretty disappointing effort from us tonight."
Johnson had 12 of his 28 points in the final quarter, to with seven rebounds and four assists, while Franks had 12 of his 25 points in what was a 21-16 term for the Hawks.
Adelaide were without star import Craig Randall (sternum), who destroyed the Hawks with 17 points in the final term in their previous meeting, with Sunday Dech (11 points) and Anthony Drmic (16 points) stepping up to cover the shortfall.
For the Hawks, Tyler Harvey had a season-high 25 points, the first time he's strung together consecutive 20-point games in 13 outings.
Peyton Siva also became the first Hawks player in franchise history to produce 10 assists in back-to-back games, though it was tempered by six turnovers.
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk had an efficient 12 points, while Mangok Mathiang produced arguably his best performance as a Hawks with 10 points and seven rebounds.
While Jackomas will have plenty to look at over the two weeks to come, there'll be no easing back into things when the season resumes, with the Hawks taking on the Kings and Phoenix on the road.
It's a stretch that will see them play four of their next five games on the road, including a second trip South East Melbourne and north to take on a resurgent Cairns.
Harvey had the Hawks first four with neat floaters, but Johnson was hot early with consecutive triples to open his side's account.
When Franks went to the line for an and-one Jackomas called an early timeout. The Hawks went 7-3 on the resumption, Harvey nailing his first triple cut the margin back to a single digit.
It prompted Bruton to burn a timeout and it had the desired effect, the Sixers going 10-0 on resumption as Siva coughed up consecutive turnovers.
Franks bookended the run with a triple as the margin stretched beyond double digits, though it was reeled in on the buzzer when Deng drained a long bomb to bring the margin back to eight at quarter-time.
The visitors posted the first seven points of the second, forcing Jackomas to call timeout less than two minutes into the term.
It slowed the pace, though Adelaide remained in command up to the main break, taking a 49-37 lead into the interval.
A 7-2 run for the hosts reeled things back into single digits, with Bruton calling a quick timeout. Siva had two dimes and a triple as the run extended to 14-2 and cut the margin back to just four.
Franks kept things ticking over with 14 points for the term to hold off the onslaught. Johnson grabbed the last points of the quarter from the line as the Sixers took a seven-point cushion to the final break.
The fourth turned into a shootout - Harvey versus the rest, with the Hawks skipper nailing three straight triples, picking up a foul on the last and converting from the line.
Johnson and Drmic fired back from deep to hold onto a seven-point lead. Dech drained another out of a Hawks timeout to push it back out to 10.
Johnson followed up and it was back out to 13 in the blink of an eye. When Drmic fired for his second three it was a game-high 16-point margin.
It was done and dusted from there.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
