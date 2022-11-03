Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawks tumble to seventh straight loss to Adelaide in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 3 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peyton Siva had 10 assists for the Hawks in Thursday's loss to Adelaide. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra will need to produce a resurgence unprecedented in the foundation club's history to stay in the finals race after slumping to a seventh straight loss to Adelaide in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.