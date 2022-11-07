There's two sides to the story about cyclists. Letters, November 8, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
There's two sides to the story about cyclists. Letters to the Editor, November 8, 2022

November 8 2022 - 4:00am
As always there are two sides to any story (Cyclists fear for their lives, Illawarra Mercury, November 3). The hostility is often in response to the total disregard that cyclists treat others on shared paths. Coming around a blind corner at 60km an hour, with no concern for walkers with children or pets, bowling people over, no ID and no consequences for often catastrophic injuries and even death to a beloved pet, or elderly person.

