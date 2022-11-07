There's two sides to the story about cyclists. Letters, November 8, 2022

But here's the rub! This wonderful technology including digital face recognition is moving towards surveillance and control of everyone. We are so accustomed to using our bank card to purchase our goods and services. Yet, every time we use the card our bank and the government know what we purchased and how much it cost. They also know our location at that moment. What we buy and our location is not the business of banks or governments because they're private matters. This is an outright invasion of privacy, yet we have been encouraged over a number of years to accept this path for the so-called common good. Technology can be used for good, but global elites want technology for surveillance and control!