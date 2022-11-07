There's two sides to the story about cyclists. Letters, November 8, 2022

As always there are two sides to any story (Cyclists fear for their lives, Illawarra Mercury, November 3). The hostility is often in response to the total disregard that cyclists treat others on shared paths. Coming around a blind corner at 60km an hour, with no concern for walkers with children or pets, bowling people over, no ID and no consequences for often catastrophic injuries and even death to a beloved pet, or elderly person.
The abuse and aggression if you don't move fast enough out of the way, not using their bells as they rush up behind you, no concept of sharing. These are real concerns for pedestrians.
Also not obeying road rules and a total sense of entitlement that overrides everyone else's rights may have something to do with why cyclists are treated with disdain. I always look out for cyclists both motor and bikes when driving, they need to do the same for me when I'm walking.
Kerry Willett, Shell Cove
The article "Digital the way of the future" (Mercury, November 2) is to some degree understandable but to a larger degree a concern. Why? Advancement in computer technology for both the business sector and the general public is a "cautionary" good thing. The ability to get services, making an appointment, placing orders, and communicating with family and friends have all improved. Our mobile phones are our most important companion given most of them do everything except cook eggs benedict.
But here's the rub! This wonderful technology including digital face recognition is moving towards surveillance and control of everyone. We are so accustomed to using our bank card to purchase our goods and services. Yet, every time we use the card our bank and the government know what we purchased and how much it cost. They also know our location at that moment. What we buy and our location is not the business of banks or governments because they're private matters. This is an outright invasion of privacy, yet we have been encouraged over a number of years to accept this path for the so-called common good. Technology can be used for good, but global elites want technology for surveillance and control!
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Under the heading "Labor targets Kiama seat" (Mercury, November 5), sitting member Gareth Ward appears alarmed that Labor is standing a candidate in the coming March NSW State election. Maybe he has forgotten that leading up to his election in 2011, the seat of Kiama was held by Labor for 30 consecutive years. Personally, I've seen no evidence in the media of "the opposition personally attacking" him and I assume it's not in the chamber either, as he no longer has a pew.
Peter Van der Roo, Wollongong
