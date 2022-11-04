With gloves on and tools in hand, a bunch of Dapto High School green thumbs are set to build the region's newest 'Tiny Forest'.
The teenage environmentalists, part of the school's volunteer Green Group, put the shovels to dirt on Friday to plant 250 new trees and shrubs, comprising of 30 different native species.
The Japanese-inspired forest will convert an area known as the 'dirt patch' on the corner of Cleveland Road and Western Avenue in Dapto into a greener, more welcoming space.
"It feels good being able to change the way the school looks, as well as making this dirt patch more environmental," Year 9 student and self-proclaimed environmentalist, Sketch McGuire said.
"Making it more environmental for the oncoming students will give them a better introduction to their new school."
In the lead up to planting day, Wollongong City Council has been working closely with the Green Group students to prepare the soil and ensure it has the right nutrients.
The concept is inspired by the work of Japanese Botanist, Akira Miyawaki, according to council's waste education officer Penny Hoswell.
"Each forest is roughly the size of a small tennis court, but despite its tiny size, they're filled with a diverse mix of Illawarra native plants that were selected by specialist staff at Wollongong Botanic Garden and grown at our Greenplan Nursery," Ms Howell said.
"Before planting we carefully prepared the soil to make sure it had the right nutrients, bacteria and fungi to help the plants thrive quickly.
"Then, we plant everything close together to encourage them to grow faster as they compete against each other for light."
This process speeds up the forest's growth incredibly, with the plants to mature in 10 years rather than the 70 it normally takes a forest to restore, Ms Howell said.
This means it will grow alongside some of the Year 7 students who were planting the trees on Friday.
Ms Howell also hopes the Tiny Forest will attract microbats, worms, birds and butterflies to the Dapto corner.
Dapto's Tiny Forest will be the third in the region, with one at Harrigan Park, Tarrawanna and another at the Wollongong Botanic Garden.
The project swaps grass with a range of native plants to increase the tree canopy cover in suburbs with low canopy cover.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
