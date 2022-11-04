Wollongong Surf Life Saver Shannon Fox has been chosen as a national finalist for the Surf Life Saver of the year awards for her service to Wollongong City and the wider Surf Lifesaving community.
The 28-year-old said the nomination was "surreal", given the talented lifesavers across the state.
"It's a privilege, really," Miss Fox said.
"I know, especially in NSW, there are very established, change-making lifesavers across the NSW coast - It feels pretty surreal to be representing them."
Miss Fox started nippers in Wollongong when she was just eight years old, and since then, she's been spent 15 years as a patrolling lifesaver and become Wollongong City's first female captain.
While she recently handed over the reigns, she said she's proud of the work she's done to help bolster a culture of inclusion and volunteering at the club.
"We've got a really big youth program at Wollongong City this year," she said.
"We're working really hard to make sure youth are feeling really empowered with leadership skills, and we're trying to get them engaged."
Miss Fox said she was grateful to her club for the support, and said it was a privilege to meet with other talented lifesavers at the national award ceremony and hear their stories.
"It's empowering to be a part of something that's bigger than me," she said.
The Lifesaver of the Year award will be presented at the Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
