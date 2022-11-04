Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong lifesaver Shannon Fox nominated for Australian Lifesaver of the Year

Rosie Bensley
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Shannon Fox received the award as the NSW Surf Lifesaver of the Year in August. Picture by Surf Life Saving NSW

Wollongong Surf Life Saver Shannon Fox has been chosen as a national finalist for the Surf Life Saver of the year awards for her service to Wollongong City and the wider Surf Lifesaving community.

