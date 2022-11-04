When I first mentioned the idea of studying in Australia to my parents, my dad's first response was to remind me about the vast expanse of water between India and the land down under, as if I was planning on swimming through it.
Being the first in my family in this generation to travel overseas for studies was a proud moment, but did not come without its challenges and concerns.
I remember the day it became all too real when my parents and siblings helped my 18-year-old self put on my backpack and sent me off to the departure terminal. I did not dare to look back in fear that seeing their teary faces would make me change my mind.
I recall the flight being a long and tiring one, with thoughts of what was left behind and what was to come.
The minute the plane touched down, however, the rays of the rising sun hit me in face, it was a new day and I was instantly enveloped by the feeling of hope, ready to start a new chapter in my life.
The first time I visited the University of Wollongong campus, I was marvelled by the sheer size and beauty of it. It was also the day I was first chased by the famous subway-hungry ducks on the lawn.
The teaching model at uni was very different to what I was used to in school in India and being a Communications and Media student meant that the conventional boundaries of classroom teaching were quite blurred.
I loved doing assignments which required us to make memes, TikToks and engage in "intellectual" Twitter debates. Although, it was a bit hard convincing my parents that these were subject requirements and it wasn't just me messing around.
I stayed at my uncle and aunt's place for the first month of my time in Wollongong and I'm incredibly grateful for their support in helping me settle in while I was still trying to tell the difference between "yeah-nah" and "nah-yeah".
I made lots of friends and I was enjoying my time at uni, even the early morning lectures which took a few caffeine shots to make me get out of bed.
It was March 2020 and I had just returned form my trip back home and I was looking forward to the start of second semester when COVID hit Australia.
We were in lockdown and the situation was unlike anything I had seen before.The city was dead, shutters were down, save for the grocery stores which had people piling in to stock up on toilet paper.
I was living in a shared house with four other girls at the time and I would be lying if I said we didn't enjoy the first few days of lockdown. In the back of my mind, I viewed COVID as something which wasn't going to last long, obviously I was wrong.
All our classes switched to remote learning with us having little to no communication to the outside world. I felt the walls of my room closing in.
When the situation dragged on for six months, I panicked. I had plans to visit home in July, which I then rescheduled to December but later realised that wasn't happening either.
I was working as a receptionist at my uncle's medical centre at the time when the threat of getting infected was imminent but somehow that wasn't my biggest concern.
I was terrified for my family back in India, knowing the delta variant was killing people by thousands everyday and I was thousands of kilometres away just hoping they manage to remain untouched by the deadly virus.
The situation in Australia kept fluctuating with a bunch of COVID clusters emerging every now and then, meaning lockdowns were also introduced with the same frequency.
My social interaction with people was getting less frequent as it was hard to form meaningful relationships over Zoom paired with unreliable internet connection.
The number of people in my social circle was dwindling and I was more homesick than ever with the uncertainty about when or if the borders would reopen.
The faculty at uni, however, was exceptional and every one of my tutors went above and beyond to ensure students were able to cope during these difficult times.
I got very close to my housemates who were also international students and going through the same thing, we understood each other on a deeper level. I will cherish those friendships for life.
It was November 2021 and I was working at the clinic when a patient asked me about my plans for Christmas. I told her I would have really liked to be back with my family if I could. It was only minutes later that she started frantically pointing towards the TV screen where Scott Morrison was making an announcement.
On listening closely I realised what it was, the borders were finally reopening, I could go home.
I graduated with a Bachelor of Communication and Media on November 3rd 2022 and the degree is a testament to all the exhilarating and equally tough experiences during my three years in Australia.
Even though, I had a few hurdles along the way, I've never regretted choosing to study in Australia. The person I've become is a result of all that was thrown my way.
So, no I can't say, "When I was your age I walked miles to school under the scorching heat, hail and rain."
But I can say I lived through a deadly pandemic and made it out on the other end.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.