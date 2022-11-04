Labor has Gareth Ward's seat of Kiama in their sights, with the party's leader turning up in town on Friday.
Labor leader Chris Minns was at the Kiama Leagues Club on Friday morning for part of a two-day meeting with residents, which started on Thursday night.
Various other Labor portfolio spokespeople were also on-hand for an event that appeared to have been organised on very short notice.
Media was only notified late on Thursday night, some local Labor members were unaware of it, not even Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly knew Labor was coming to town.
With Labor already having announced a candidate for Kiama in Katelin McInerney back in August, and sitting member Gareth Ward suspended from parliament while facing charges of historical sexual abuse, it's clear the party thinks the seat of Kiama is winnable.
At this stage Mr Ward's case will not be heard before the March 2023 election.
In media interviews Ms McInerney has highlighted Mr Ward's parliamentary suspension.
Mr Ward has vehemently denied the allegations and didn't expect the court case hanging over him would matter to the voters.
"I've asked more questions on notice than the leader of the opposition," Mr Ward said.
"I've used the parliament to ensure that we get answers using questions on notice. I've had ministers come down. I've been resolving issues, I've been continuing to work in my electorate.
"The reality is people will always judge my performance based on the outcomes that I deliver rather than on very deliberate and very personal attacks.
"Should this case be dropped or be unsuccessful, what are the Labor party going to say then?
"They have engaged in a very one-dimensional, very obvious attack on me without actually proposing to do anything for the region."
While Mr Ward has not declared whether he will contest the March 2023 election, he said Labor's approach was pushing him towards running again.
"When you have the Labor opposition merely attacking me personally rather than talking about issues and making commitments to our community it does motivate me to think very strongly about recontesting because I don't want a local representative that gets elected off the back of what they won't do or what others mightn't have done," he said.
"I want people with positive plans who actually know how to get things done for our community."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
