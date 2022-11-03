Doors of global shoe store Steve Madden swing open in Shellharbour

The doors of a global cult shoe and handbag store Steve Madden have officially swung open in Shellharbour.
Known for statement bold colours, high pump heels and chunky sneakers, the brand has recently expanded its edgy designs to six standalone stores in Australia as well as a handful of factory stores.
Stockland Shellharbour's Steve Madden is the newest of the Australian stores which opened Thursday evening - located on the ground level near accessory shop Lovisa.
The store's opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 5:30pm, except for Thursday which is open 9am to 9pm.
It is open on the weekend 9am to 4pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.