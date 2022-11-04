An unlicensed motorbike rider's alleged attempt to flee from police led to him crashing off a retaining wall in Mangerton, court documents say.
Joshua Lee Mendez, 30, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday following his arrest the previous afternoon.
Court documents said police allegedly spotted Mendez doing a wheelie on an unregistered and uninsured trail bike on Mangerton Road about 1.45pm on Thursday.
Officers caught up to him at the intersection of Norman Road and Woodlawn Avenue in Mangerton but when they turned on their vehicle's flashing lights to pull him over, he allegedly sped away and crossed onto the wrong side of the road.
Police stopped giving chase and broadcast the rider's description over police radio.
About 2.08pm other officers patrolling the area due to the reports of an unregistered motorcycle saw a trail bike riding south on Mangerton Road, well above the 50 km/h limit.
A short time later they pulled into Reservoir Street and allegedly saw Mendez with the trail bike, which had a novelty number plate affixed to it.
Officers turned on their flashing lights but Mendez allegedly rode down the middle of the road straight at police, before mounting the gutter and riding across two front lawns.
At the corner of Meares Street, the documents said, he tried to ride through a hedge and off a retaining wall, but crashed.
Mendez was accused of then fleeing on foot and trying to scale a fence, before an officer pulled him down.
He allegedly said to police: "Sorry, I shouldn't have run" and "I know I shouldn't be driving, I'm on parole".
A search of Mendez uncovered a bag containing 3.5 tablets of Xanax, while in his backpack police found a tyre iron wrapped in black electrical tape.
The court documents said Mendez was a learner driver whose licence was disqualified until 2024, and he had never held a motorcycle licence.
He was taken to the police station and charged with two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of using an unregistered vehicle, two counts of using an uninsured vehicle, two counts of driving unlicensed, two counts of not stopping on direction, drug possession, custody of an offensive implement in a public place, and using a vehicle with an unauthorised number plate.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward said the most serious alleged offending was dangerous driving, but the level of criminality was not high.
Mr Ward said Mendez would not receive a jail sentence if found guilty for most offences, while he faced waiting until April next year for a hearing date.
The court heard Mendez's father was recently diagnosed with stage three stomach cancer.
Mr Ward said his client could do well if supervised, and suggested bail conditions that included a ban on leaving the house unless in the company of his mother or partner.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Mendez's release, noting he was on parole at the time of the alleged offences for crimes that included driving while disqualified.
Sergeant Jacob said Mendez had a poor criminal record and a history of breaching bail.
She said the prosecution's case was strong and it was likely Mendez would face jail if found guilty.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted Mendez's bail application, with conditions that included regular reporting to police, a ban on leaving his Barrack Heights home unless in the company of his mother, and the payment of a $1000 surety.
Mendez will return to court at the end of the month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.