A stoush is brewing at one of Wollongong's most prominent apartment blocks over plans for a restaurant and bar with a licence to serve drinks until midnight most days.
An application is in for an on-premises licence for the GongView cafe bar, to be located on the ground floor on the Flinders St side of the Parq on Flinders complex.
It seeks to operate seven days a week, from 10am to midnight Monday to Saturday and 10am-10pm on Sundays - standard hours for an on-premise liquor licennce.
But several residents have posted objections on the Planning Alerts website, concerned about the noise and impact on amenity if the venue was to operate late into the night.
One user under the name Don Morrison said: "Buyers into Parq on Flinders were told that all commercial suites would only operate 9 to 5 (approx). We have no objection to the liquor licence provided these hours are adhered to."
Another, called Natalia, was enthusiastic about the plan but wanted shorter hours. "I believe this is a great opportunity and have no objections other that closing prior to 12pm on Friday/Saturdays and a reasonable time - e.g. 9pm - Sunday to Thursday. It will be great for many of the residents to catch up at a bar and socialise. As long as it isn't going to disturb sleep for families and workers I think it's a great asset to the building."
Paul said he would be a customer and support the business but the venue's hours needed to be managed.
"Unfortunately we have residencies on low floors with eastern facing balconies that would hear every bit of noise from the cafe trade, this makes it imperative to manage this with a strict timed liquor license," he said. "We need to realise that these units are full residential and needs to managed appropriately."
Suzanne also objected. "We already have enough problem with [people] drinking on the street and the police coming all the time," she said. "I don't think it's appropriate at all under a residential building, particularly when so many apartments are very close to the commercial space."
The application has been lodged by the YouHe Group Pty Ltd. The Mercury has not been able to contact the proponent.
The application is on exhibition for public comment at the Liquor & Gaming NSW website.
Planning alerts is a service run by a charity which informs people when there are developments planned near them, and forwards comments to the planning authority.
