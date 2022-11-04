Pharmacies in the Illawarra have been struck by shortages of common antibiotics, including Amoxicillin and Augmentin after a bumper season for respiratory illnesses.
The Therapeutic Goods Association flagged a national shortage of Amoxicillin in various strengths following an increase in demand from around the country.
"The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) was notified of a national-level shortage of multiple amoxicillin products in late July 2022," a TGA spokesperson said.
"The majority of suppliers have reported the shortage reason as unexpected increase in demand," they said.
Pharmacist Thomas Ho, the proprietor of Downtown Pharmacy in Wollongong, said they have not had access to most products with Amoxicillin since July, and he's been forced to send some customers back to the doctor to ask for alternative prescriptions.
Amoxicillin is often used to treat children, and finding no stock of a prescribed drug at a pharmacy while your child is in pain could be a distressing situation, Mr Ho said.
Mr Ho said parents whose children are prescribed amoxicillin should ask their doctor to contact their local pharmacy first to make sure there is stock.
"I've been working for 30 years - this is the first time I keep seeing things go out of stock," he said.
Issues with supply chains in China and India, and shortages of the raw materials used to make Amoxicillin have worsened the shortages, Mr Ho believes.
The TGA website is a good place for the public to find what items are out of stock in Australia, Mr Ho said.
