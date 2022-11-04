Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Amoxicillin shortages strike the Illawarra

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 4 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacist Thomas Ho. File image.

Pharmacies in the Illawarra have been struck by shortages of common antibiotics, including Amoxicillin and Augmentin after a bumper season for respiratory illnesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.