Squadron offshore dumping plans approved by NSW authorities, now for federal permission

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 4:45pm
The potential offshore dump site indicated in yellow, 5km offshore from Port Kembla.

Squadron Energy has been given the green light from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to transport waste to a site offshore past the Five Islands for dumping.

