Squadron Energy has been given the green light from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to transport waste to a site offshore past the Five Islands for dumping.
Squadron has started dredging in Port Kembla Harbour to build its gas terminal there, and wants offshore dumping to be available for 50,000 cubic metres waste material in a 4 square kilometre location about 5km off the Five Islands a "contingency".
Most of the dredged material is being taken to a site on the outer harbour where it will fill an "emplacement cell".
Squadron has said the offshore site would only be used as a last resort if the dredged material was affected by "bulking" to the point where it did not fit in the planned emplacement cell.
"The emplacement cell in the outer harbour has been designed to allow for the safe disposal of contaminated soils and acid sulphate soils and would continue to be used as the preferred dumping site," Planning's assessment report states.
"Dumping at sea is only proposed as a contingency option in the event that the emplacement cell in the outer harbour cannot accommodate all the material, and the sea dumping site would only be used to dump naturally occurring geological materials that have not been previously disturbed by harbour activities.
"Based on the above, the department considers that any increase in impacts would be very minor compared to the project as a whole and can be managed under the existing conditions of approval.
"The department also considers that the modification would ensure the construction of this critical state significant infrastructure can proceed without delay."
This approval by NSW gives authority only to transport the waste material - described as natural excavated material, rock and clay - to the site.
An additional permission for dumping at sea is now required from the Federal Government.
