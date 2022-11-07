Fans of the popular telemovie series Halifax f.p. and its sequel Halifax: Retribution are in for a treat when its creator comes to Wollongong this month.
Roger Simpson is one of Australia's leading screenwriters and producers, having created 17 television series, including the highly acclaimed Halifax f.p., which ran from 1994-2001, and its sequel Halifax: Retribution (2020).
He will head to Wollongong Library this month to discuss this first novel, Halifax: Transgression.
Simpson is an award-winning screenwriter and producer with numerous awards to his name, including Logies, as well as Australian Writer's Guild and AFI awards.
But he is perhaps best known for creating the character, Dr Jane Halifax, who was played by Rebecca Gibney on the Channel 9 drama series .
His first novel Halifax: Transgression, is a brand-new story which sees the character weave her way through four major crimes in search of an awful truth.
For the first time, readers will gain a deeper insight into the mind of Jane Halifax as she embarks on the most challenging and chilling case of her career.
Among those singing the praises of Simpson's debut novel is Gibney herself, who wrote, "Dark and twisted, this addictive thriller will keep you guessing right up until the final chapter. Loved it!"
During the author talk he will be interviewed by local crime writer Andy Muir about the writing process and answer questions about his work. There will also be an opportunity to have copies of the book signed.
The event is for those aged 18 and over. Wine and light refreshments will be served. Book here
Details: Author Talk with Roger Simpson, Wollongong Library, Wednesday, November 30, 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
