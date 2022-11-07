Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

First-time crime writer Roger Simpson of Halifax f.p. fame heads to Wollongong Library for author talk and book signing

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First novel: Roger Simpson has released a novel based on the Halifax f.p. series he created. Picture: Supplied

Fans of the popular telemovie series Halifax f.p. and its sequel Halifax: Retribution are in for a treat when its creator comes to Wollongong this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.