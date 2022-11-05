It was more than three years ago when after mentioning the old sports awards night in passing, Illawarra Academy of Sport chief executive John Armstrong turned to me and said something to the effect of 'gee, I'd love to bring them back'.
It was a dream I'd had ever since taking over as sports editor back in 2013.
A business plan had been built, but a range of uncertainties about the financial viability of resurrecting the night meant it was shelved in 2019. Then, of course, COVID hit. The world changed, video conferences and social distancing became the norm.
Without sport, concerns over mental and physical health grew.
Now as we emerge into a new era of our own lives, so too the Illawarra Sports Awards is a look to the future.
It's a celebration of sporting achievements, but just as importantly, a chance to recognise the great volunteers and club officials who had to overcome adversity to have children and senior athletes back out there, active and happy doing what they love.
It's for the finalists at Thursday night's event at the Fraternity Club, like Marji Parr, developing netball's pathways in the state league and Yani Sekuloski leading the growth of a Shellharbour Junior Football Club which captured not one, but three NSW Champion of Champions titles.
It's for emerging stars like surfer Keira Buckpitt, an Academy of Sport athlete, who is not only a lovely and well-spoken young woman, but could potentially be the next Sally Fitzgibbons or Tyler Wright.
It's for our established superstars like Emma McKeon and Caitlin Foord, Ali Day and Alex Volkanovski.
But it's also for the Local Hero finalists who work tirelessly behind the scenes to help others.
Most importantly, it's for the Illawarra community, one of the greatest sporting regions on the planet.
So much has changed since the last time the Illawarra Sports Star Awards were last held, tough times for sporting clubs, a media industry which once payrolled the night and society as a whole.
The relaunched Illawarra Sports Awards is part of our renewed commitment to the region.
We're here to tell your stories, whether in print, online, or on stage on Thursday.
The awards are also a nod to the Academy, which has an extraordinary record of ensuring young athletes reach their potential.
And we welcome you to be part of it, get your teams and clubs together and celebrate with us, knowing there's a bright future for Illawarra's sporting talent.
Thursday, November 10
Fraternity Club, 6pm
Tickets (closing Sunday night) at illawarrasportsawards.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.