Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards

Why we're bringing the Illawarra Sports Awards back, November 10 at the Fraternity Club

By Tim Barrow
Updated November 5 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union's Stephanie Petrovski, Illawarra Academy of Sport's Emily Robinson and Illawarra Sports Awards finalists Marji Parr (South Coast Blaze netball), Yani Sekuloski (Shellharbour Junior Football Club) and Keira Buckpitt (IAS junior athlete) at the Fraternity Club. Picture by Robert Peet

It was more than three years ago when after mentioning the old sports awards night in passing, Illawarra Academy of Sport chief executive John Armstrong turned to me and said something to the effect of 'gee, I'd love to bring them back'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.