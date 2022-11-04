Illawarra Mercury

World-leading - but not in wifi accessibility

November 5 2022 - 4:30am
Illawarra trains have antiquated wifi access. Picture by Adam McLean.

If you've ever been on a train to Sydney from the Illawarra, you'll recognise the sheer frustration of being unable to use your mobile phone or computer unless you've done some serious advance prep.

