World-leading - but not in wifi accessibility

If you've ever been on a train to Sydney from the Illawarra, you'll recognise the sheer frustration of being unable to use your mobile phone or computer unless you've done some serious advance prep.
Here in the Illawarra, we're figuring out how to make green steel, have award-winning tech companies servicing Europe, and have a university among the top 250 in the world. We cannot, however, figure out how to make a mobile or wifi reception work on the commute to the big smoke.
Some may find it quaint or mindful that we're forced to read a book or simply stare out of the window during the journey. There is something pure about those acts; uninterrupted by the buzz of a phone or the temptation to scroll through Facebook.
But for others, it represents just how much Wollongong is left behind by our big city counterparts. Like it or not, access to wifi, or a solid 5G reception is no longer a perk. It's an expectation.
Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the government had designated $1.1bn to a regional and rural communications plan, which would improve mobile coverage in regional areas.
It's unclear how much of that funding will help out the Illawarra, nor specifically the communication issues on the Wollongong-Sydney rail line.
Of course, the Illawarra is fortunate to have NBN, and in most locations, the mobile reception works pretty well. (It's worth noting that countries like Thailand and Romania have faster broadband speeds than Australia.)
A plan for a base station at Coalcliffe funded under the first round of the government's Mobile Black Spot Programme was cancelled. Telstra was unable to reach an agreement with the landowner.
Another is scheduled for completion in mid-2023 at Waterfall. But the stretch between Austinmer and Helensburgh is the most problematic.
Of course, the topography between Wollongong and Sydney is both our blessing and our curse, but if we want businesses to look to the Illawarra as a place to invest, and we want talent to move into our region. We must figure out a way for them to access their work while commuting to the city.
Gayle Tomlinson
