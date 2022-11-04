Trains returning to normal after emergency situation at Minnamurra

Train services are returning to normal following an earlier incident at Minnamurra on Friday afternoon.
NSW TrainLink South has advised that normal services are resuming between Shellharbour Junction and Kiama, as at 4.59pm
Buses had replaced trains between the two stations from 3pm, after emergency services responded to an incident earlier in the day..
It is understood emergency services were on site assessing the situation.
NSW TrainLink South had advised commuters to allow extra travel time.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.