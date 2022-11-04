Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla sub base draws business but campaigners ask at what cost

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nuclear submarine base may be on the horizon for Port Kembla, but not everyone is looking forward to the idea. Picture by Sylvia Liber

As Illawarra businesses line up for a slice of the $10bn pie that would come from a proposed fleet base in Port Kembla, campaigners say the risks of having a nuclear submarine base in Wollongong are not worth it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.