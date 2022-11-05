Motorists are being advised to plan ahead as the MS Sydney to Gong bike ride is set to close down roads from Sydney and Wollongong tomorrow.
Riders choosing the 79km route will start from Tempe at 6am and those on the 52km course will start from Engadine at 8am.
Both events are expected finish at Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow by 4pm.
About 10,000 cyclists will be participating in the annual charity bike ride aimed at supporting people living with multiple sclerosis.
Operation Commander Superintendent Paul Carrett said, "our goal this weekend is to minimise the impact on road users and the local community and ensure a safe and family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy."
"There will be road and lane closures, special event clearways and speed reductions in place along the route from Sydney to Wollongong, so please - slow down, drive to the conditions and look out for other road users," Supt Carrett said.
Both routes will travel through the Royal National Park, Stanwell Tops, Sea Cliff Bridge and along the NSW coast to end at Thomas Dalton Park.
Motorists should exercise caution as cyclists will be sharing some roads along the course.
Special event clearways will be in place along key sections of the course between 4am and 3pm.
