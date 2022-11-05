Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Road closures in place for MS Sydney to Gong ride on November 6

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated November 5 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS Sydney to Gong bike rise 2019. File picture

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead as the MS Sydney to Gong bike ride is set to close down roads from Sydney and Wollongong tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.