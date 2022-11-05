Shellharbour residents' asked to take beach snaps to help save the coastline

Shellharbour residents will soon have an important role to play in saving their local beaches from coastal erosion.
The Shellharbour City Council recently announced the implementation of a community beach monitoring program aimed at mapping the changing coastline over time.
The program which relies on beach visitors to click and upload snaps of the coast has been described by the council as a low cost one, requiring only a smart phone for effective record-keeping.
The first Coast Snap installation was at Shell Cove Harbour Breakwater South on Friday.
Other Coast Snap locations, including Windang Island, Warilla South Beach and Shellharbour North Beach, will be added in the coming weeks.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer said the program was a good way of monitoring and protecting the coast from reduction caused by storms, swells and high tides.
"Coast Snap is a simple and innovative way to track these changes and visualise the effects of erosion, climate change and extreme weather damage through a collection of community-sourced images," he said.
BeachStat cameras which capture high-frequency time-lapse imagery will also be installed at two locations for continuous monitoring.
NSW has a number of other cradles installed along the shoreline which can be found on the Spotteron map.
