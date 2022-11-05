Emergency services respond to delicate cliff rescue at Mount Keira

A man is recovering on Sunday after falling down a cliff at Mount Keira around lunch-time yesterday.
Multiple emergency service units were deployed to Mount Keira Lookout after calls to Triple 0 were made around 12.30pm on Saturday.
A police rescue unit, NSW Ambulance paramedics, volunteers from the State Emergency Services (SES) and Rural Fire Service units were called to rescue the man aged his 60s near Queen Elizabeth Drive.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the injured man had fallen several metres and suffered a suspected concussion, dislocated finger and sustained a laceration to his head.
Emergency services worked together to construct a winch to safely pull the patient to safety.
He was taken via road ambulance to Wollongong Hospital.
