Ten thousand cyclists will probably have jelly legs on Sunday night after competing in the 40th MS Gong Ride on Sunday, while some will be more sore than expected with multiple bike crashes through the Royal National Park.
It was the first time for completing the feat for Balgownie clinical psychologist Nadine Wright, who labelled the experience "incredible".
"After nearly three years from when I first signed up I ended up doing this event solo and was nervous how I'd go as my training was hit and miss this year," she said.
"I was blown away by how friendly and supportive everyone was. I got a flat tyre in the first 10 kilometres and a lovely volunteer (huge shout out to legend Mark from Thirroul) helped me change and get back on my bike with minimal down time."
She said the race from Sydney was delayed at Waterfall for nearly two hours due to multiple cyclists involved in an accident leading into the National Park, but that allowed her to make some new friends.
"The steep and steady climb in the National Park was a tough one but the vista that awaited at Bald Hill and the stunning Sea Cliff made all the sweat and grind so worth it," Mrs Wright said.
"All in all, I'd definitely recommend this event."
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed at least one person was taken to Wollongong Hospital for further treatment. It's unknown at this stage how many people were involved in the crash.
"A male in his 30s ... was taken via road ambulance to Wollongong Hospital with suspected head and arm injuries," the spokeswoman said.
Matt McMauth, 31, was part of the seven kilometre All Abilities ride from Thirroul to Wollongong, enjoying the sunny cycle with his parents Tess and Ian.
Mrs McMauth said cycling had given her son (who is developmentally delayed) independence and allowed him to live on his own and get a job, whilst she also praised the Wollongong cycle community.
"He's been riding since he was about 15 ... and he's been so well supported by everybody," she said.
"He feels really comfortable riding [around Wollongong], everyone waves at him as he goes past. It's lovely for us especially, as we feel he is looked after by the community."
For Matt, his biggest joy for cycling and being part of the charity ride is the "fitness" he said.
As of Sunday morning, the MS Gong Ride had raised more than $2.4 million for research to find a cure for MS, according to their website.
Some participants took on the 79 kilometre challenge starting at Tempe or the 52km course which began at Engadine - both making their way through the Royal National Park and the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge before crossing the finishing line by the beach in Wollongong.
Ten people are diagnosed with MS every week in Australia, with 25,600 people currently living with the illness.. It attacks young people in the prime of their lives. Multiple sclerosis is the most common neurological disease in young adults and diagnosis is typically between 20 and 40 years of age, although onset of symptoms may be earlier. There is no known cure.
CEO John Blewonski said MS is the most common acquired chronic neurological disease affecting young adults.
"The MS Gong Ride fundraising ensures MS Plus services are available to directly benefit those living with MS and enables our continuing investment in research - leading us to more effective treatments for MS while the search for a cure continues."
For more information or to donate visit www.msgongride.org.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
