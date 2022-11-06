When it comes to sending your offspring off into the big world of primary school, a parent's brain is filled with a flurry of excitement and perhaps angst.
Nicole Lane of Farmborough Heights will send her first born Chloe to big school in 2023 and her number one concern (in the short term) she said, was what would happen after her daughter comes home.
"It will be a big adjustment, I've been told for the first term told to expect lots of melt-downs after school because it's pretty exhausting for them, so that's probably my personal biggest worry in the short term," she said.
"Lunchboxes will be a change too as she gets fed at daycare and they get nice cooked meals, but we'll work it out."
The mum-of-two attended the Lord Mayor's Picnic in the Park for school starters on Sunday to meet other parents in the same boat, get some advice and of course enjoy the free activities Wollongong Council had organised.
The two-hour event has been running since 2006 and aims to ease the transition to primary school for both the kindergarten children and their parents.
Kerrie Schueller was also at the picnic and filled with wisdom for parents with first day of school anxiety, having already done it twice before.
Her biggest tip was ensuring the lunchbox had food your kid would actually eat (while being as healthy as possible), and not items you wished they would eat.
"There's no point making a lunchbox that they're not going to eat or they can't open things," the mum-of-four said.
"The teacher does not need to open 20 boxes or containers, or packets of chips. Sometimes I partially open things so it's easier for them ... or you practice it before you go."
Her other piece of advice was try and not stress about it too much as there will be plenty of people around to help.
"The teachers will tell the kids what to do and where to go, as as parents I think we just need to support the kids at home and make sure they don't have a stressful start to school."
