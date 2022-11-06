A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has rattled a regional community west of the Illawarra, with vibrations felt as far as Canberra.
About 9.45am Saturday, the town of Boorowa in the region's northeast was left shaking when the quake struck approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the township at a depth of 3 kilometres.
Barely 40 minutes after it, Geoscience Australia had already received 29 reports of the incident.
On Facebook, people were quick to comment, with user Kuan Bartel reporting feeling the quake as far away as Canberra.
South of Wagga, Facebook user Liz Perryman felt the quake near Lockhart, while Merelle Hart also reported feeling the quake some 50 kilometres north of the epicentre at Wyangala.
It came just two days after a smaller quake hit the region with the epicentre about 50 kilometres further north near Cowra.
Meantime, late last month, Boorowa was hit with a magnitude 2.1 earthquake, which occurred not far from Saturday's epicentre.
Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Dr Jonathan Bathgate has previously told Australian Community Media that earthquakes are relatively common in this region, with more than 100 earthquakes occurring over the past 10 years.
Read more: All you need to know about earthquakes
Earthquakes are the vibrations caused by rocks breaking under stress. The underground surface along which the rock breaks and moves is called a fault plane.
The focus, or "hypocentre", of an earthquake is the point where it originated within the Earth. The point on the Earth's surface directly above the focus is called the earthquake epicentre.
The size or magnitude of earthquakes is determined by measuring the amplitude of the seismic waves recorded on a seismograph and the distance of the seismograph from the earthquake. These are put into a formula which converts them to a magnitude, which is a measure of the energy released by the earthquake. For every unit increase in magnitude, there is roughly a thirty-fold increase in the energy released. For instance, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake releases approximately 30 times more energy than a magnitude 5.0 earthquake, while a magnitude 7.0 earthquake releases approximately 900 times (30x30) more energy than a magnitude 5.0.
A magnitude 8.6 earthquake releases energy equivalent to about 10 000 atomic bombs of the type developed in World War II. Fortunately, smaller earthquakes occur much more frequently than large ones and most cause little or no damage.
Earthquake magnitude was traditionally measured on the Richter scale. It is often now calculated from seismic moment, which is proportional to the fault area multiplied by the average displacement on the fault.
No part of Earth's surface is immune from earthquakes, but some regions experience them more frequently than others. They are most frequent and largest at tectonic plate boundaries where two plates are colliding and/or sliding past one another. They particularly occur around the margins of the Pacific Plate, for example in New Zealand, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Japan and the Americas, and also along the Indonesian islands arc, where the Indo-Australian Plate collides with the Eurasian Plate. The depths of focus in these collision zones can range from the surface to 700 km in depth. Large shallow earthquakes also occur where two plates are pulling apart with the creation of new oceanic crust along mid-ocean ridges and on the transform faults that intersect them.
In the relatively stable interior of continents, away from plate boundaries, earthquakes are less common and do not follow easily recognisable patterns. These 'intraplate' earthquakes generally originate at shallow depths (i.e. less than 20 km), but can still be of large magnitude. In 1811-1812 four earthquakes of estimated magnitude 7 occurred in the New Madrid region of the eastern United States. More recently, the magnitude 7.7 2001 Bhuj earthquake in intraplate India killed more than 20,000 people.
In 1989, on December 28, earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Newcastle. The earthquake's epicentre was approximately 15 kilometres from Newcastle's central business district.
That earthquake caused 13 fatalities; and 160 people were injured.
Over 350 fault scarps are mapped across Australia, with the majority being thought to relate to large pre-historical earthquakes. Study of these features allows for patterns in the recurrence and magnitude of the largest Australian earthquakes to be inferred. While large earthquakes are seen to have occurred across Australia, failed rifts and the margins of the ancient cratonic building blocks that make up the continent are seen to be particularly earthquake-prone.
There are a number of ways to remember what to do if an earthquake occurs. People who experience an earthquake should stay indoors and seek shelter under a table, bench or door frame - you can remember to "Drop, Cover, Hold" when you feel an earthquake. Afterwards it is vital to stay vigilant - expect possible aftershocks, listen to the local radio for updates, avoid using phones or driving, stay calm and help others if possible.
You can help Geoscience Australia's earthquake research by reporting if you have felt an earthquake. More information can be found on our website at www.ga.gov.au/earthquakes.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.