Magnitude 4 earthquake rattles regional area west of the Illawarra

No part of Earth's surface is immune from earthquakes, but some regions experience them more frequently than others. They are most frequent and largest at tectonic plate boundaries where two plates are colliding and/or sliding past one another. They particularly occur around the margins of the Pacific Plate, for example in New Zealand, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Japan and the Americas, and also along the Indonesian islands arc, where the Indo-Australian Plate collides with the Eurasian Plate. The depths of focus in these collision zones can range from the surface to 700 km in depth. Large shallow earthquakes also occur where two plates are pulling apart with the creation of new oceanic crust along mid-ocean ridges and on the transform faults that intersect them.