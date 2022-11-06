A Shellharbour couple renowned for taking their exotic birds for a walk in a pram around Lake Illawarra want others to take a note from their book.
Every morning David Rauk and Georgina Honey-Darling take their birds (Booga, Erkel Honey and Darling) for a stroll around their beloved lake with a pair of metal tongs in hand.
They wouldn't consider themselves "over the top" environmentalists, but Rauk said they love where they live and cannot bare to see rubbish harm the environment and the creatures who live in it, so they pick it up.
"I'm not an environmentalist but I just don't believe all that sort of stuff [like plastic straws] should be in the lake, it's just wrong," he said.
"As disgusting as it is, people leave children's nappies lying on the side of the cycleway and there's nothing worse ... it's just disgusting.
"Our area is our area and it's the only area we've got. A lot of people say 'its not our rubbish', it's not their rubbish but does it make it any better saying that?"
The pair are usually seen walking between Oak Flats and Mount Warrigal salvaging things like straws, thongs, children's toys, clothing and plastics from encountering marine life.
On Sunday, their usual outing happened to coincide with the Seaside Scavenge, a joint sustainable festival by Wollongong and Shellharbour councils to encourage people to pick up rubbish and promote sustainability.
On that morning alone, the couple picked up 192 separate pieces of rubbish equating to four bags full, one of which could be totally recycled.
"If everybody did a little bit, there wouldn't be a big problem out there, but ... a lot of people won't do nothing so it becomes a bigger problem," Rauk said.
"Even when we go for a walk up the street, even outside one of the takeaway shops we'll see plastic forks and cups and things, we just pick them up and put them in the bin.
"It's only going to end up in the drain and in the lake [or the ocean]."
Lake Illawarra isn't the only place Rauk and Honey-Darling are happy to declutter, they often take their birds out around Kiama, Gerringong and other parts of the Illawarra in need of a clean.
And as for why they take their birds for a walk?
Simple, they need stimulation just as an energetic dog needs stimulation and exercise.
"We take the birds out every single day, because of their intelligence they need a lot of stimulation," Rauk said.
"People buy birds and it's a big novelty ... then all of a sudden it's stuck in a cage and wonders where its owner's gone and starts squawking."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.