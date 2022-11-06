"We take the birds out every single day, because of their intelligence they need a lot of stimulation," says David Rauk. "People buy birds and it's a big novelty ... then all of a sudden it's stuck in a cage and wonders where its owner's gone and starts squawking." He's picture above with partner Georgina Honey-Darlingwith their birds Booga, Erkel Honey and Darling at Lake Illawarra on Sunday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.