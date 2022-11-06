When to watch the blood moon lunar eclipse in Wollongong

Clear skies are expected in Wollongong on Tuesday night which should give residents a clear view of the total lunar eclipse.
The blood moon will be visible in NSW from 8.09pm, ending at 11.49pm.
The eclipse will last around five hours and the moon will turn a reddish in colour and the moon will be fully red from 9.16pm to 10.41pm.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow, Adelaide Planetarium astronomy lecturer Paul Curnow said.
"This can occur only when the sun, Earth, and moon are exactly, or at least very closely aligned, the technical term is in syzygy, with Earth between the other two, and only on the night of a full moon," he said.
"The light from the sun shining on the moon's surface is blocked with the exception some light that has been refracted [bent] by Earth's atmosphere."
Blood moons occur around twice a year and they are easy to see with the naked eye. Stargazers should look to the northeast, the moon will be sitting low. Mr Curnow suggested people head outdoors 30 minutes before the maximum lunar eclipse.
Unlike a solar eclipse, it is completely safe to look directly at a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.
The clear skies will continue for the rest of the week with a rare sunny period being forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Wollongong can expect highs of 22 to 25 this week with just a 10 per cent chance of rain.
