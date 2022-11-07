A woman deliberately rammed a motorcyclist with her car at Albion Park Rail then verbally abused him, kicked him and spat in his face after he told her to slow down.
Krystel Hamilton faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of predatory driving and common assault over the road-rage incident.
Agreed facts tendered to the court said the 39-year-old was driving her Hyundai Santa Fe SUV south along the Princes Motorway on the evening of Tuesday, September 8 2020, above the speed limit and so close behind a man on a motorbike that he feared she would crash into him.
This continued for one to two kilometres until the victim moved into the turning lane for the Illawarra Highway; however, he reconsidered and moved back into the right-hand lane, this time behind Hamilton.
As they passed Creamery Road in Albion Park Rail, Hamilton merged into the left-hand lane and drove alongside the victim, who yelled through Hamilton's open window: "Slow the f--k down or you are going to kill someone".
Hamilton yelled back for several seconds before suddenly and sharply swerving into the right-hand lane, crashing into the motorbike rider.
He was thrown from the bike and skidded several metres along the road, coming to rest in the painted traffic island.
Hamilton parked next to him and stood over him while calling 000.
Several people stopped and helped the man to his feet. An off-duty nurse, who was assessing him, asked him what happened and he said: "She knocked me off my bike".
At this Hamilton yelled: "What did you say c--t?" then tried to headbutt, punch and kick the man, one of the kicks connecting with his leg.
She continued to yell and scream at him, then spat in his face before bystanders intervened.
But this did not dissuade Hamilton from continuing her verbal spray, yelling at him: "You are nothing but a piece of shit. You're nothing but a fucking dog".
Police attended and spoke to witnesses, who described Hamilton as the aggressor.
However, she denied all allegations she had abused or assaulted the man, instead claiming he had abused and threatened her.
Hamilton said she crashed into the motorcyclist because she had tried to put on her indicator to turn right at Station Street but it wasn't working, so she stuck her arm out of the window then merged without checking.
Police checks of the vehicle revealed all indicators were working.
The victim sustained bruising and grazing, as well as ongoing pain in his shoulder and neck.
The court heard Hamilton was a full-time landscaper and a single mother to four children, one of whom had a serious medical condition.
Hamilton experienced ongoing mental health conditions as a result of trauma stretching back to childhood, the court was told, and when put in pressured situations she had a 'fight' response, which occurred in this situation.
Her lawyer asked the court to impose a sentence that kept Hamilton out of custody.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray said the seriousness of the predatory driving fell at least in the middle range, if not higher.
Sergeant Thackray said Hamilton then showed no regard for the victim's wellbeing when she abused him after the collision and only a full-time custodial penalty would meet all sentencing requirements.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said he had difficulty understanding why the incident occurred at all, but he was inclined to believe that impatience was a major factor, with the victim and at least one witness having observed Hamilton driving at a speed that appeared to be over the limit.
Magistrate McRobert said the victim was fortunate to avoid significant injury and he could have even been killed, had the impact knocked him into oncoming traffic.
He said Hamilton's sharp and sudden swerve towards the victim gave him no chance to avoid the crash.
Hamilton had a history of traffic offences, Magistrate McRobert said, including 11 instances of speeding.
Magistrate McRobert said he needed to take into account Hamilton's circumstances while imposing a sentence that condemned her behaviour.
No lesser sentence than full-time imprisonment was appropriate, he said, and had the matter gone to a court with higher jurisdiction, Hamilton's sentence would have exceeded the penalty the Local Court was able to impose.
Magistrate McRobert jailed Hamilton for two years with a minimum term of 18 months, making her eligible for parole in May 2024.
She was banned from driving for three years.
Hamilton lodged an appeal against her sentence, but was denied bail while awaiting a hearing.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.