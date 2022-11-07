Driver says he didn't realise he'd hit a cyclist on Mount Keira

A man has admitted to hitting a cyclist at Mount Keira and driving away without checking on her - leaving her with fractured vertebrae - but maintains he was not aware he had struck the woman.
Kim Bradley James faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday, intending to contest the charges of failing to stop after a collision, failing to give his details and negligent driving.
But the 40-year-old ultimately pleaded guilty to the offences, having already entered guilty pleas to charges of cannabis possession and driving while suspended.
Court documents said that on the morning of Tuesday, September 7 last year, the victim - an experienced cyclist - was riding north on Mount Keira Road when, 40 metres beyond a hairpin bend, she was struck by James in a Mitsubishi Pajero four-wheel-drive and thrown several metres down an embankment into scrub.
James continued driving.
Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene, and one witness described the vehicle while another had video footage that captured the vehicle's number plate.
The victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital, where it was discovered she had fractured vertebrae.
Two hours later police found the vehicle parked on Cliff Road with damage to the front passenger-side wheel arch which appeared new.
Officers waited and arrested James at the scene, where he handed them a bag of green vegetable matter weighing 3.9 kilograms.
At the police station he participated in an interview, during which he said: "I was on that road at that time and overtook many cyclists but I didn't hit anyone, if I did I would have stopped, I'm not like that".
James' licence was suspended at the time for demerit points.
Representing himself at court, James told Magistrate Chris McRobert that he had driven up Mount Keira after dropping his partner off for surgery at Wollongong Hospital, before going to a friend's house while he waited for his partner's release from hospital.
There, he said, he went to fetch cigarettes from the car but found himself getting arrested instead.
"I'm not aware I hit the cyclist at all," James said.
When asked why he was driving while suspended, he said he went out to clear his mind while concerned about his partner, but said it was her who drove to Wollongong from Nowra.
Magistrate McRobert accepted that James did not know he had hit the cyclist, and said he was probably not in a fit state to drive due to his worry over his partner.
"I can only say he ought to have been aware of what happened, and it is a concern he wasn't," he said.
James' traffic record did not assist him, Magistrate McRobert said, noting he had 13 speeding offences - including three in 2021 alone.
James was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and banned from driving for a year.
He was also fined a total of $2500.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
