Kim Bradley James admits to hitting cyclist on Mount Keira

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
Driver says he didn't realise he'd hit a cyclist on Mount Keira

A man has admitted to hitting a cyclist at Mount Keira and driving away without checking on her - leaving her with fractured vertebrae - but maintains he was not aware he had struck the woman.

